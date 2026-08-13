Low-flying aircraft seen over the Kiti and Pervolia areas on Thursday were Greek F-16 fighter jets and a French C-130 military transport aircraft operating as part of routine activities, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said.

Residents reported seeing military aircraft flying over the area, prompting concerns.

Palmas said the fighter jets were operating from the Andreas Papandreou air base in Paphos under existing bilateral protocols.

He said the aircraft were carrying out low-level flights along the Paphos-Troodos-Larnaca route as part of their scheduled operational activities.

Palmas added that the transport aircraft was a French C-130, which departed from Larnaca airport.

Asked about violations of Cyprus’ airspace, the defence minister said incursions by Turkish F-16 fighter jets occur frequently.

He added that whenever such violations are recorded, the Republic of Cyprus lodges the appropriate diplomatic protests through the competent state authorities.