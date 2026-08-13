RANVOO, a research-driven personal-care technology company, today announced that its proprietary AirJet™ technology is reshaping the electric toothbrush industry by fundamentally changing how the category cleans. For the first time in more than five decades, the sector’s core operating principle — high-frequency mechanical bristle friction — is being challenged by an alternative architecture based on pressurized airflow and cavitation microbubbles.

Since introducing the industry’s first jet-assisted, gum-care electric toothbrush, RANVOO has positioned AirJet™ as a scalable platform spanning multiple models and use cases. The company reports that the technology is redefining consumer expectations across the sector, with internal laboratory testing indicating a 97% plaque-removal rate alongside a 90% reduction in composite gum-damage rate compared with conventional electric toothbrushes.

A structural shift in cleaning technology

For five decades, electric toothbrush development has centered on a single assumption: that plaque removal is best achieved through mechanical abrasion — bristles physically scraping tooth surfaces at increasing frequencies. RANVOO’s engineering analysis identified a fundamental limitation in this model: the same mechanical force that dislodges plaque also exerts stress on gingival tissue, with the dental literature indicating that gum damage rises materially as brushing frequency increases, particularly beyond 38,000 movements per minute.

AirJet™ addresses this constraint at the architectural level. Rather than relying on bristle friction as the primary cleaning mechanism, the platform completes cleaning through a five-stage pneumatic process:

Filtered intake — ambient air is drawn through a filtered port at the base of the handle; Compression — a miniaturized, variable-frequency, three-cylinder air pump pressurizes the airflow, miniaturizing technology previously confined to desktop-scale equipment; Cavitation — a boost chamber amplifies pressure to generate microscopic cavitation microbubbles in oral fluid and toothpaste foam; Guidance — Coanda-effect brush-head geometry shapes and accelerates the stream into a focused jet directed at tooth surfaces and interdental spaces; Collapse — microbubbles travel into interdental and sulcular regions inaccessible to bristles, then collapse, releasing localized micro-pulses of energy that detach plaque without abrasive tissue contact.

The mechanism decouples cleaning efficacy from mechanical force — a structural distinction that, RANVOO states, positions AirJet™ as the basis of a new product category rather than an incremental feature improvement.

Industry impact and reported outcomes

According to RANVOO’s internal comparative testing against conventional electric toothbrushes:

Performance Metric Reported Result Plaque removal rate 99% Working frequency 39% lower Physical force applied 56% lower Composite gum-damage rate 90% lower (under one-tenth of conventional products)

Cleaning efficiency is independently validated by a CVC Cleaning Effect Classification Level 1 certificate (No. CVC24300012089, valid through February 2029), covering the PH5 (X5) and PH3 (X3) models.

“This is not an incremental improvement to an existing product — it is a change to the underlying principle of the category,” said a RANVOO spokesperson. “The electric toothbrush industry has competed on frequency for fifty years. AirJet™ shifts the basis of competition from mechanical energy to engineering precision, and we are seeing the market respond accordingly.”

Platform expansion and product portfolio

AirJet™ functions as a scalable platform across RANVOO’s product line:

AirJet™ X5 — the flagship model, featuring the AirJet™ 2.0 system, a full-screen dynamic display, five operating modes, a compact brush head engineered to reach the last molar, a 12-degree micro-sweep, and a magnetic wall-mounted charging dock, with IPX7 water resistance and up to 60 days of battery life;

— the flagship model, featuring the system, a full-screen dynamic display, five operating modes, a compact brush head engineered to reach the last molar, a 12-degree micro-sweep, and a magnetic wall-mounted charging dock, with IPX7 water resistance and up to 60 days of battery life; AirJet™ X3 — a youth-focused model for ages 8–14, combining AirJet™ cleaning with a small round brush head, fluoride-infused bristles, and low-amplitude micro-sweeping tuned for developing gums;

— a youth-focused model for ages 8–14, combining cleaning with a small round brush head, fluoride-infused bristles, and low-amplitude micro-sweeping tuned for developing gums; A lightweight model focused on zero-vibration comfort and travel portability, extending the platform’s accessibility.

All AirJet™ products share a common engineering architecture: DuPont Pro-grade diamond bristles with 0.01 mm tapered tips and a 99.9% taper rate, a fully rubber-wrapped brush-head base, interchangeable head options, and IPX7 water resistance.

About RANVOO

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, RANVOO is a research-driven personal-care technology company focused on the design, development, and sale of high-quality lifestyle products. With more than 1,100 product-development patents, a dedicated R&D team of 100+ experts, and products sold across 128+ countries and regions serving over 100 million cumulative users, RANVOO is committed to “science, technology, and the aesthetics of life.”

AirJet™ is a trademark of RANVOO. Cooperate with SERPary.

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