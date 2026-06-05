Eight samples taken on Thursday as part of efforts to contain the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak returned negative results, while the remaining animal culls are expected to be completed by the end of Friday, members of the scientific advisory committee said following a meeting with farming organisations.

Speaking after the meeting, committee member and president of the Cyprus Veterinary Association, Dr Demetris Epaminondas, described discussions with farming organisations as “very productive”, adding that they formed part of the implementation of measures agreed during a meeting at the presidential palace on Tuesday.

He said farming organisations had raised a number of questions, some of which were answered immediately, while others would be discussed next week. Weekly meetings with farming organisations have also been scheduled for every Friday.

Epaminondas said discussions were also held with the relevant government departments on outstanding issues, particularly the completion of culling operations in districts where the process is still underway.

He said all remaining culling cases, including those in Pachna, were expected to be completed by the end of the day. He also praised livestock farmers for their cooperation, noting that no problems had been reported so far.

On testing, Epaminondas said all eight samples collected on Thursday, five in the Nicosia district, two in Larnaca and one in Limassol, returned negative results.

“There are no additional cases at this stage,” he said, explaining that the current testing programme is being carried out as part of contact tracing linked to the most recent cases.

Questions raised by farming organisations mainly concerned possible relaxations of restrictions, the timetable for such measures and when livestock farming activities could begin to recover.

Epaminondas said these issues would be assessed on a case-by-case basis depending on the epidemiological situation, with some expected to be discussed during the coming week.

Referring to the burial of animals in Kokkinotrimithia, he said an alternative site had been identified and the issue had been resolved. Culling and burial operations there were nearing completion without any difficulties being reported.

Committee member Demetris Tsaltas said initial responses from state services, particularly the police, had been “very positive”, adding that inspections had already begun.

A total of 101 checks were carried out, during which two violations involving the movement of animals without the necessary documentation were identified.