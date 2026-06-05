The speculation is over. Disy chief Annita Demetriou was re-elected president of the House of Representatives on Thursday, comfortably defeating Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou. She secured 29 votes compared to her rival’s 19 in the second round of voting, while the eight deputies of Elam abstained, having ruled out voting for Demetriou and any Akel candidate.

Despite all the theories, spun after the announcement of the parliamentary election results 10 days ago and the many meetings, the contest was rather straightforward. Once the Akel central committee decided the party leader would stand, Demetriou became a certainty for re-election as she was certain to win a run-off with him. It was no secret that Diko would back her if its own leader, Nicholas Papadopoulos, was excluded in the first round of voting, which he was.

Demetriou had a pretty successful five years as speaker, although it should be said that this is one of the least demanding posts, mainly involving ceremonial duties. The speaker may be the next in line hierarchically, the acting president when the president is out of the country, but has no executive power, even though she could chair the council of ministers if the need ever arises. It is a plus that Demetriou is familiar with the role and the responsibilities, which she performed very well in her first term.

Her return to the House presidency, however, was a personal triumph, after a difficult three years as leader of Disy, during which she was undermined by the presidential palace as well as from within the party, either by people eyeing the leadership or those who wanted Disy to enter an alliance with President Christodoulides. Opinion polls indicated that the party would suffer a significant loss of support in the elections, that would have led to calls for Demetriou’s stepping down.

Instead, the party maintained its share of the vote, preserved the title of biggest party and kept the 17 seats it had in the legislature. Despite the many difficulties faced by the party – not least the deep divisions caused by the presidential elections of 2023 – it held on to its support while Demetriou’s position as leader was substantially strengthened. Nobody could question her leadership or challenge her now as the election results spoke for her and enabled her to secure a second term as president of the House.

Now, Demetriou will have to start considering what Disy will do in the 2028 presidential elections which are less than two years away. Some Disy veterans close to Nicos Anastasiades, are already suggesting the party should back Christodoulides’ re-election, but we doubt the confident and strengthened Demetriou is paying any attention.