Three people managed to escape from a burning car on the motorway connecting Limassol and Nicosia after their car collided with another vehicle and then with railings on the outside of the motorway shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The vehicle was being driven by a 34-year-old man, with two 40-year-old passengers on board, and collided with the rear of a vehicle being driven by a 48-year-old woman after entering the motorway’s overtaking lane near the exit for the Choirokitia archaeological site.

It then careered into the railings on the outside of the motorway before coming to a halt and then bursting into flames.

All three occupants of the vehicle managed to escape, with the fire brigade then being called to extinguish the blaze.

Both the 34-year-old man and the 48-year-old woman were found not to have drunk any alcohol prior to the collision, and both were taken to the Larnaca general hospital as a precaution. The man’s two passengers were not injured.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.