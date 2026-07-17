The British father arrested following the death of his three-year-old son in a fall from a fourth-floor hotel window in Paphos is expected to be released under strict conditions, with the attorney-general yet to decide whether criminal charges will be brought against him.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail on Friday, Paphos assistant police operations director and police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou said the police investigation had been completed and forwarded for legal examination.

“The investigator has submitted the case for further examination. As far as any prosecution is concerned, the decision will be taken by the attorney-general,” Nikolaou said.

Should the attorney-general decide that criminal proceedings should begin immediately, the father will be brought before court. However, Nikolaou said he believes the man will instead be released, subject to strict conditions while the legal process continues.

Nikolaou also corrected earlier information released by police regarding the father’s toxicology tests stating that “the toxicology results are still pending”.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail his lawyer, Petros Stavrou, criticised the decision to keep his client in custody, saying that there was no justification for his continued detention while the investigation was ongoing. “Everything I had to say, I said in my letter which was sent on Tuesday 14th to the police. I asked for the man to be released,” Stavrou told the Cyprus Mail.

According to reports the father was playing with the child in his arms when the boy slipped through an open section of a sliding window, which he had allegedly not realised was open. The child fell to the ground below and later died from his injuries.



The family had arrived in Cyprus in the early hours of Sunday for a holiday and had been due to remain at the hotel until July 25