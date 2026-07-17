Forty-seven people were arrested during a nationwide operation targeting illegal employment in catering establishments across Cyprus, police said on Friday.

The joint operation involved the aliens and immigration service and officers from the department of labour inspections, who carried out checks at 16 food and beverage businesses.

All 47 individuals were arrested for illegal employment, while nine also face charges of illegally staying in the Republic.

In addition to the arrests, labour inspection department officials imposed administrative fines totalling €195,000 on 16 employers for undeclared work.

Police said operations targeting illegal employment and unlawful residence in Cyprus will continue daily.