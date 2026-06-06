It is a beloved summer fruit, bright red and juicy, and this June it takes the spotlight once more time. The Community of Pedoulas in the mountain district of Nicosia organises a two-day fiesta on June 13 and 14 as it hosts the 8th Cherry Festival. Music, dance, song, food, tradition and of course, cherries are coming to fill the village.

Activities kick off on June 13 with traditional dancing from 11am to 2pm. Live music will then take over until 5pm before more Cypriot dance routines take the floor from another local ensemble. In the evening, a buffet with local dishes will open at 8pm as a concert by Hovig takes place the Gymnasium.

On June 14 more dance and music ensembles will open the day’s activities in the morning and last throughout the day. Among the performances is a children’s shadow theatre show at 11am and an experiential workshop at 12, both at Capuralli Café. Plus, there will be free cherries and cherry-infused produce all around.

8th Cherry Festival

Traditional village festival. June 13-14. Pedoulas village. 11am onwards. Free admission