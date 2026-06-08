A conference on mosquito-borne diseases will take place in Nicosia on Wednesday during a “critical juncture for public health in Europe,” the health ministry said on Monday.

The conference is part of Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Conference attendees will share experiences with recent outbreaks, including the appearance of the Aedes aegypti mosquito in Cyprus, and discuss challenges and innovative approaches to controlling mosquitoes.

The conference also seeks to improve European disease coordination and cross-border public health preparedness.

Vector-borne diseases, especially those transmitted by mosquitoes, are a growing public health threat.

Climate change and the growing geographic movement of mosquitoes have increased the spread of diseases, the health ministry said.

“Mosquito-borne diseases pose a growing challenge that requires enhanced preparedness, surveillance and coordinated European action,” it added.

Attendees include the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, national public health authorities, representatives from the European Commission and other scientists and experts.

Emerging disease threats include dengue fever, chikungunya virus, Zika virus, yellow fever and West Nile virus.