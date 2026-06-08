The Central Knowledge Transfer Office (CKTO) of the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) has completed three years of full operation.

In an announcement released on Monday to mark the occasion, the foundation explained that the office has played a central role in strengthening knowledge transfer capacities and advancing the commercialisation of research and innovation results in Cyprus.

The office provides a broad range of knowledge transfer and commercialisation services, while also supporting the development of knowledge transfer skills and capabilities across the country.

These services are offered free of charge to research organisations, businesses and other stakeholders participating in the national research and innovation ecosystem.

During its first three years of operation, the CKTO provided support in 137 cases, while also delivering capacity-building assistance to 13 local Knowledge Transfer Offices (KTOs) on matters related to knowledge transfer.

At the same time, a total of 28 capacity-building training activities were successfully completed.

Cyprus’ national knowledge transfer framework operates through a Hub-and-Spoke model, with the CKTO acting as the country’s central hub for knowledge transfer and research commercialisation activities.

Under this model, local Knowledge Transfer Offices, which serve as the spokes, are established within research organisations.

An intensive training programme aimed at further strengthening the capabilities of local Knowledge Transfer Offices is currently underway.

In addition, the recently introduced ENHANCE funding programme provides co-funding to local Knowledge Transfer Offices approved by the RIF for the recruitment of one full-time Knowledge Transfer Officer.

The officer will focus exclusively on activities linked to knowledge transfer, the exploitation of research results, intellectual property management, the development of collaborations with industry and support for research commercialisation initiatives.

The CKTO’s work programme also includes additional support measures aimed at both local Knowledge Transfer Offices and beneficiaries.

These new initiatives are expected to be announced during 2026.

The CKTO is financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, “Cyprus Tomorrow”.