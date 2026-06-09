A traffic collision involving four vehicles occurred on Tuesday morning on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway near Dali, police said.

According to police, the accident initially led to the closure of the motorway’s right-hand lane while efforts were made to remove the vehicles involved from the scene.

Police later announced that the lane had been reopened to traffic and that traffic flow in the area had returned to normal.

Officers attended the scene to manage traffic and assist motorists during the disruption.

Police urged drivers to exercise particular caution on the roads, travel at reduced speeds and maintain safe distances from vehicles ahead.