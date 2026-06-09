Parliamentary agreed on Tuesday to the composition of the selection committee that will oversee the allocation of parliamentary committee chairmanships, ahead of its election by the House plenum this Thursday.

The agreement follows the first formal meeting of party leaders chaired by reinstated House President Annita Demetriou, during which the structure of the committee and next procedural steps were finalised.

A further leaders’ meeting is expected before the plenum, after which the newly elected committee will convene immediately to determine the composition and chairmanships of parliamentary committees.

According to the agreed framework, the committee will include three MPs from Disy namely Savia Orphanides, Demetris Demetriou and Georgios Karoulas, alongside three MPs from Akel, Stefanos Stefanou, Giorgos Loukaides and Aristos Damianou.

Diko will be represented by one MP, most likely Panikos Leonides, while Elam will also hold one seat, with either Sotiris Ioannou or Linos Papayiannis expected to be appointed.

The Selection Committee is tasked with determining the distribution of chairmanships across the House’s standing committees once it is formally constituted by the plenary.

Its first sitting is expected immediately after Thursday’s vote, with responsibility for agreeing internal composition and leadership positions across the parliamentary committee system.

During the meeting, party representatives also discussed a possible restructuring of parliamentary committees.

One proposal under consideration would reduce the number of committees from 16 to 14, following a proposal from ELAM.

However, the proposal does not currently command sufficient support to proceed.