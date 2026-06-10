Wednesday starts off mainly sunny, with clouds expected to start gathering from noon onwards, yielding local showers and isolated thunderstorms with hail in the mountains and inland.

Winds will be a gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and in the southeast a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 35C inland, 29C along the coast and 25C in the highest mountains.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear with scattered clouds along the coast. Fine mist or fog may form to the east and inland at dawn.

Winds will be a katabatic gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 20C inland and along the coast, and to 16C in the highest mountains.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will start off cloudy with local mist that will clear later in the morning, however clouds will gather in the afternoon bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms with hail.

Temperatures will remain slightly above the seasonal average.