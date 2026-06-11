Nearly half of Cyprus’ bathing beaches, along with two marinas, were awarded Blue Flags for 2026 on Thursday, with Environment Minister Maria Panayiotou describing the achievement as recognition of the country’s environmental management efforts.

Addressing the event in Ayia Napa, during which 56 beaches and two marinas out of 123 bathing water areas received awards, Panayiotou said Cyprus’ beaches form part of the island’s collective memory, which is passed on to its visitors.

She added that behind the beauty of Cyprus’ coastline lies the quality of its bathing waters, which has been maintained through the efforts of government departments, local authorities and environmental organisations.

“Cyprus has ranked first in Europe for bathing water quality in the European Commission’s last three evaluations. This distinction does not belong to a single organisation or service, but is the result of cooperation among various authorities and the steadfast commitment to protecting the environment and public health,” Panayiotou said.

The minister expressed confidence that Cyprus would continue to rank among Europe’s leading countries for bathing water quality.

“The Blue Flag is one of the most recognisable international quality symbols for beaches and marinas, and is awarded only to those that meet the strict environmental and operational criteria,” she added.

Panayiotou said the award goes beyond recognising clean and well-organised beaches.

“It not only certifies water quality, but also reflects a broader environmental culture encompassing management, safety, organisation and the responsible operation of coastal areas,” she said.

She added that the programme also promotes environmental protection, beach safety, visitor information and public awareness.

The Blue Flag is awarded on the basis of excellent bathing water quality and compliance with 33 criteria for beaches and 38 for marinas, in line with European standards.

“For millions of visitors, the Blue Flag is a reliable indicator of quality. For local authorities, it confirms that their efforts to manage and upgrade coastal areas have delivered results,” Panayiotou said.