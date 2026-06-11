State health services said on Thursday they plan to launch inspections of food delivery drivers to examine the conditions under which food and beverages are transported.

“The point is to focus on the problem and how to solve it. The next step is to involve the police and municipalities so that we can coordinate a campaign,” head of health services Herodotos Herodotou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Herodotou said authorities were currently examining ways to carry out inspections of delivery drivers, noting that on-site checks present practical difficulties. As a result, the health services are seeking to work with police to organise coordinated inspections and improve oversight of the sector.

“It will be much easier to carry out checks with the participation of the police,” he said.

Related Articles • Consumers at risk of food poisoning from deliveries

Herodotou’s comments came after the consumer association on Wednesday raised concerns about the hygiene of food delivery boxes, warning that contamination could expose consumers to food poisoning and other health risks.

The health services confirmed they had received complaints regarding the cleanliness of transport boxes.

According to the concerns raised, some boxes may be used for purposes unrelated to food delivery, such as storing personal belongings, while others may be left in communal areas of apartment buildings, raising questions about hygiene standards.

Herodotou clarified, however, that no cases of food poisoning or other serious incidents linked to delivery conditions had been recorded to date.

“Legislative changes are needed,” he said.

He emphasised that the lack of supervision in the sector was not due to inaction by the health services, but rather due to a “complex chain of responsibilities” with supervisors, third-party companies and self-employed drivers, making it hard to overlook the situation.

Herodotou added that health inspectors carried out around 15,000 inspections at approximately 10,000 premises last year.

He also said discussions were ongoing with delivery platforms, businesses and the employers’ federation (Oev) to ensure that all parties assume their respective responsibilities.