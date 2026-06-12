Foody and Wolt have both assured they have procedures and mechanisms in place to maintain high standards of hygiene and safety in food deliveries.

On Friday, Foody clarified that there have been no recorded systematic incidents that suggest there is a problem with cleanliness or hygiene in delivery boxes fitted on motorcycles.

The platform told the Cyprus News Agency that documenting a direct connection between food going off during the distribution process was “particularly difficult” due to the fact that the food is packaged and does not come into direct contact with the delivery cool box.

Foody on Friday and Wolt on Wednesday said that hygiene was a priority and that they regularly checked food delivery equipment, and followed up on any complaints by customers.

The health services said on Wednesday they had sent letters to OEV and Keve concerning food deliveries through online order platforms, including those carried out by car.

Following the health services’ letter, Wolt said it would be upping its game.

On Thursday, the health services said they planned to launch inspections of food delivery drivers to examine the conditions under which food and beverages are transported.

Foody said it also had a ‘Rider Academy’ app, through which delivery drivers were continuously guided on the proper handling of orders and maintaining hygiene and safety standards.

On Wednesday, the Cyprus Consumer Association said it had approached delivery drivers to inspect motorcycle cooler containers. Association president Marios Drousiotis said that only two drivers agreed to open their boxes for inspection.

Although not all boxes can be considered to pose a health risk, Cyprus’ summer temperatures and the failure to sanitise the containers after each use can lead to increased dangers.

Employers’ union OEV deputy director Lena Panayiotou told the CyBC that “the necessary checks are being carried out regarding the procedures for transporting and delivery ready-made food”.

Such measures, she said, were training delivery drivers and replacing their delivery equipment every six months.

However, following the recent food poisoning incident at a Limassol wedding, “taking additional measures is being examined”, Panayiotou said.

The state health services, under the health ministry, has also sounded the alarm after the Limassol incident, which saw 70 people reporting Salmonella symptoms and 21 requiring hospital treatment.

Politis said the services have been receiving more and more complaints over the past months regarding dirty and damaged cool bags, which constitute a critical hygiene gap from the time the food leaves the kitchen until it reaches the consumer.