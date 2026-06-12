The first phase of the Pedieos River/Kanli Dere Restoration Project is complete, representing a significant step towards a greener, more accessible, and environmentally sustainable public space in Nicosia, UNDP Cyprus announced on Friday.

Funded by the EU through the Assistance Programme for the Turkish Cypriot Community and implemented by UNDP, the project seeks to restore natural habitats, enhance public spaces and foster community interaction in the divided capital.

EU and UNDP officials in addition to cycling groups, community organisations and residents from Nicosia celebrated with walking and cycling activities along the new route.

Phase one includes a 1.2km stretch connecting the Ledra Palace crossing with the Pedieos River/Kanli Dere corridor.

The infrastructure features a two-way cycle lane, a pedestrian walkway, and a green belt to enhance safety, accessibility and nature access in the city.

UNDP Cyprus said the project promotes sustainable living, environmental awareness and stronger community ties through improved walking and cycling infrastructure.

The corridor aims to attract 250,000 annual visitors by increasing green spaces, restoring the river, and providing accessible recreation areas.

UNDP hailed phase one’s completion as a major milestone in the restoration effort.

Phase two will begin in September, aiming to expand the walking and cycling network for sustainable mobility, recreation, environmental protection and community interaction in Nicosia.