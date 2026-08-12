The new Cyprus branch of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) has recorded a surge in application numbers, with the acceptance rate for its medical school standing at 20 per cent.

“Obtaining a place was a real academic battle between the candidates, with the selection being made according to strict criteria of quality and academic proficiency, with excellent male and female candidates ultimately receiving a place in the top medical school,” NKUA said.

It added that evaluations for other departments were ongoing with proceedings for the final evaluation of the “many applications” underway.

“The same philosophy is followed in all academic units with very high interest from male and female students and hundreds of applications,” the university said.

According to NKUA, the professors teaching at the university’s Cyprus branch are the same ones who teach at the corresponding parent departments in Athens. Meanwhile, the university has announced plans to hire further professors who will be based exclusively at the Cyprus branch.

At the same time, the university stated that the facilities and laboratories at NKUA’s Cyprus branch have been completed and fitted with “state-of-the-art equipment”.

“Access to newly built student dormitories has been ensured, on particularly privileged financial terms, so that finding housing does not constitute an additional obstacle for students and their families,” it added.

The Cyprus branch of the NKUA first opened in downtown Nicosia in 2025. It has a dedicated student residence in the old town.