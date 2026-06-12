The police arrested two individuals on Friday in connection with conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary and theft.

The police said a 43-year-old man who owns an electronics shop in Nicosia reported at 9am that unknown people had broken into his shop overnight.

During investigations, the police secured testimony against two people aged 17 and 15.

The two teenagers were arrested just after 1pm and showed the police where they had hidden 19 mobile phones and a smartwatch.

On Saturday, they will be taken before the Nicosia district court for remand orders.

Police investigations are ongoing.