A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after an air conditioning compressor exploded while he was carrying out repair work in Strovolos.

The accident occurred at around 5.30pm on Friday outside a building in the Nicosia suburb, where the man was working on an air conditioning compressor.

Under circumstances that remain under investigation, the compressor exploded, causing serious injuries to the worker.

Medical personnel attended the scene and transported the 49-year-old to Nicosia general hospital.

He is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, where he remains intubated in a critical condition.

Police said investigations are continuing to establish the exact circumstances that led to the explosion.

Members of the police, the fire brigade and an officer from the labour inspection department attended the scene to carry out examinations and gather evidence.