A multicultural crochet installation that opened at the weekend at Limassol Castle’s Cyprus Medieval Museum is ongoing, emphasising a culture of mutual understanding between peoples.

The installation is part of the Open Air Crochet Installations project run by the bicommunal initiative Peace2Peace, also known as Connective Threads.

The crocheted flowers that make up the display were created over a six-month period by women of ethnicities around Cyprus.

Titled A Thousand Hands, A Thousand Stories: Common Ground, the installation features thousands of hand-crafted flowers arranged on walls.

The flowers are inspired by the archaeology and common cultural heritage of Cyprus and are intended to highlight mutual trust and cooperation.

The installation was funded by the antiquities department and curated by Elena Daniel. Its opening was part of the European Archaeology Days 2026, which took place from Friday to Sunday across dozens of European nations.

“Each flower carries the imprint of the hands that made it,” Daniel said. “Together, they form a powerful reminder that meaningful connections are built stitch by stitch, meeting by meeting, person by person.”

The exhibition will remain open until the end of the year.