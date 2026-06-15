The Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) on Monday announced that it has received a donation amounting to €380,000 from the Republic of Cyprus.

The donation brings the total amount donated by the Republic of Cyprus to exactly €4,772,700 since 2005, with the CMP saying that the funding will “support its operations” this year and “advance its humanitarian mandate to locate, identify and return the remains of missing persons to their families”.

“Through this work, the CMP helps bring answers to families who have endured decades of uncertainty regarding the fate of their loved ones,” it said.

After becoming active in 2006, the CMP set out to locate and identify a total of 2,002 people who went missing during Cyprus’ intercommunal conflicts, and has thus far exhumed 1,717 bodies and identified the remains of 1,069 people from the official list, as well as 217 others.

Of those identified, 305 were Turkish Cypriots and 764 were Greek Cypriots.

Last year, the remains of 23 people were found, with 12 of them having been identified. Eight of those were Greek Cypriots and the other four were Turkish Cypriots.

In addition to donations from the Republic of Cyprus, the CMP also takes donations from other international organisations and from nation states, with the European Union having donated €2.6 million in January and the United Kingdom having donated £15,000 in March.