The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced the suspension of trading for shares in The Reputation Exchange Plc on Tuesday, due to a failure to meet regulatory obligations.

The decision was prompted because the firm has failed to maintain necessary nominated advisor services, which are categorised as an ongoing obligation for issuers.

Issuers with securities listed on the CSE Emerging Companies Market are required to maintain these services at all times.

This suspension of trading takes effect immediately as of June 16, 2026.

The measure is scheduled to last for a duration of two months, lasting until August 17, 2026.

However, the suspension will be lifted earlier if the company proceeds to the appointment of a new nominated advisor.