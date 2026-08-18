The transport ministry announced on Tuesday it has launched a tender for the procurement of ‘smart’ traffic lights to be installed at locations across Nicosia and Limassol, for a project worth an estimated €41.9 million.

The project is fully financed by Cyprus.

The system in question will use above-ground detectors at 15 traffic light junctions in Nicosia and Limassol.

According to the ministry, work is scheduled to begin in early October, with a projected delivery timetable of three months.

“The project aims to optimise the functioning of traffic lights via vehicle detection in real time and via dynamic adaptation of signaling times, helping ease traffic jams and reduce total travel time at the controlled junctions and the corresponding roads,” the ministry said.

The tender is called ‘Supply, Installation and Operation of Vehicle-Actuated Signal (VA) Systems at Signal-Controlled Junctions in Nicosia and Limassol’. The deadline for submission of tenders is September 18.

An actuated signal is a traffic light that uses sensors, cameras, or push buttons to detect vehicles, cyclists, or pedestrians. Instead of running on a fixed timer, it changes or extends green lights based on real-time traffic demand, reducing wait times on empty roads.

Regarding the above-ground detectors, these will be covered by a manufacturer’s warranty of at least 24 months.

The system aims to implement ‘adaptive mode’ control of traffic lights.