Industrial output in Cyprus saw a marginal rise of 0.1 per cent in April 2026, mirroring the modest growth observed across the wider euro area and the European Union.

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, this uptick represents a stabilisation of industrial activity on the island following a period of fluctuation earlier in the year.

Data for Cyprus indicates that the April performance followed a robust growth of 1.6 per cent in March 2026, whereas the sector experienced a contraction of 2.3 per cent in February 2026.

This recent figure builds upon a positive start to the year, with the island having recorded a growth of 1.6 per cent in January 2026.

Across the euro area, seasonally adjusted industrial production saw a narrow increase of 0.1 per cent compared with March 2026, down from the 0.4 per cent growth recorded in the previous month.

The European Union as a whole also saw a 0.1 per cent monthly rise, a notable cooling from the 0.8 per cent growth observed in March 2026.

On an annual basis, industrial production in April 2026 compared with April 2025 rose by 0.3 per cent in the euro area and by 0.9 per cent in the EU.

Within the euro area, the production of intermediate goods grew by 0.8 per cent, whilst the output of durable consumer goods rose by 1.0 per cent and non-durable consumer goods saw a significant 1.7 per cent increase.

Conversely, the sector faced headwinds as production of energy fell by 0.4 per cent and capital goods saw a decline of 0.5 per cent during the same period.

Across the broader European Union, intermediate goods production climbed by 0.7 per cent and non-durable consumer goods output grew by 0.9 per cent.

However, the EU witnessed marginal drops in other categories, with energy output dipping by 0.1 per cent, capital goods falling by 0.2 per cent, and durable consumer goods decreasing by 0.1 per cent.

Among individual member states, Malta led the way with the highest monthly increase at 5.2 per cent, followed by Sweden at 3.4 per cent and the Netherlands at 1.6 per cent.

The most significant monthly decreases were recorded in Bulgaria at 4.6 per cent, Greece at 3.5 per cent, and Poland at 3.4 per cent.

Looking at the annual picture, Denmark reported a surge of 12.2 per cent, while Lithuania and Malta recorded annual increases of 7.4 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively.

Luxembourg faced the steepest annual decline at 6.1 per cent, whilst Bulgaria and Ireland both saw drops of 4.2 per cent, with Estonia following at 3.9 per cent.

In the euro area, annual production of capital goods recorded the most significant growth at 3.4 per cent, whilst non-durable consumer goods suffered a sharp 5.1 per cent decrease.

Similar trends were reflected across the EU, where capital goods production also rose by 3.4 per cent, contrasted by a 3.7 per cent fall in durable consumer goods and a 3.1 per cent decline in non-durable consumer goods.