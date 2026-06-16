Greenhouse gas emissions in Cyprus have increased by 10.7 per cent over the past decade, placing the nation among a small group of European Union countries that have seen their output rise since 2015.

The latest early estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, reveal a diverging trend for the island compared to the broader bloc.

Across the European Union as a whole, greenhouse gas emissions from the economy and households were estimated at 3.3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2025.

This figure represents a significant 17.2 per cent decrease when compared to levels recorded in 2015.

The data indicates that between 2015 and 2025, greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 23 member states while increasing in only four.

Alongside Cyprus, which saw an increase of 10.7 per cent, rising emissions were also estimated for Malta at 169.4 per cent, Lithuania at 9.5 per cent and Romania at 5.4 per cent.

Conversely, the most substantial reductions across the bloc were observed in Estonia at 41.7 per cent, Finland at 30.7 per cent and Germany at 27.3 per cent.

Despite these differing trajectories in emissions, the report highlights that all EU countries managed to increase their gross domestic product during the same period.

The European Union economy as a whole grew its gross domestic product by 17.5 per cent over this ten-year timeframe.

Looking at the performance of economic sectors across the EU, most areas emitted fewer greenhouse gases in 2025 than they did in 2015.

Emissions from the energy sector, which covers the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, fell by 45.3 per cent.

Mining and quarrying saw a decrease of 33.3 per cent, while manufacturing emissions declined by 16.0 per cent.

Household emissions dropped by 14.7 per cent, and the services sector recorded a fall of 11.9 per cent.

Further reductions were noted in agriculture, forestry and fishing at 5.9 per cent, as well as in water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities at 2.6 per cent.

In contrast to these widespread declines, emissions from the construction sector increased by 11.4 per cent.

Additionally, the transportation and storage sector experienced an increase of 10.9 per cent.