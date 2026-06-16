Greek lender Eurobank announced on Tuesday that it distributed 1,727,493 own common registered voting shares to its staff on June 15, 2026, marking the latest stage of its executive remuneration scheme.

In its announcement, the bank pointed out that this move follows the resolution of its annual general meeting of Shareholders held on April 28, 2026.

This action implements a five-year programme for the free distribution of shares to executives and employees of the bank and its affiliated companies.

The board of directors approved the specific terms and conditions for the first series of the programme on April 29, 2026.

In total, 208 beneficiaries received these shares through over-the-counter transactions.

The distribution was carried out under the bank’s variable remuneration schemes after officials verified that all necessary conditions had been fulfilled.

The total value of these distributed shares reached €7,243,378.15.

This valuation was based on the closing price of €4.193 per share recorded on June 15, 2026.

All beneficiaries are now subject to a retention obligation, meaning they must hold these shares for a period of one year from the date of acquisition.

These shares were originally acquired through the share buyback programme that was approved during the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on October 22, 2025.

Following this transaction, the bank now directly holds 32,630,208 own shares.

This remaining stake represents 0.8985 per cent of the total share capital of the bank.

The bank also issued a reminder that its annual general meeting on April 28, 2026, approved the cancellation of 28,097,019 own shares.

This move will lead to a corresponding reduction of the share capital in accordance with Greek law.

The completion of this corporate action remains subject to the approval of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the finalisation of publication formalities with the General Commercial Registry.