Invest Cyprus & ANIMA Investment Network successfully opened EUROMED DAYS – Connecting Regions, Empowering Growth: Mediterranean-Europe Investment Partnerships for a Resilient Future, a high-level regional investment forum that took place in Cyprus over June 15 -17, 2026.

Organised during Cyprus’ Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which runs until June 30, 2026, the flagship event brought together senior public and private sector leaders, international organisations, investment promotion agencies, financial institutions, business leaders, innovation stakeholders and selected media from across Europe, the Mediterranean, Africa and beyond.

The main conference day took place on June 15, 2026, at The Landmark Hotel in Nicosia, setting the tone for three days of strategic dialogue, cooperation and investment engagement. The forum was hosted by Invest Cyprus and ANIMA Investment Network, in cooperation with WAIPA and WAPPP, with the support of the Euromed Clusters Forward project.

EUROMED DAYS highlighted Cyprus’ role as a strategic bridge between Europe, the Mediterranean and the wider region, while reinforcing its position as a pillar of stability, economic progress and effective economic diplomacy. The forum focused on strengthening regional investment cooperation and promoting opportunities in green transition, digital transformation, ICT, financial services, infrastructure and public-private partnerships.

The event also marked the 20th anniversary of ANIMA Investment Network, recognising two decades of contribution to economic development, investment promotion and regional cooperation across the Mediterranean.

The main conference opened with remarks by Marios Tannousis, CEO of Invest Cyprus, who welcomed participants to Cyprus and highlighted the importance of practical Euro-Mediterranean cooperation in business and investment. Evgenios Evgeniou, Chairman of Invest Cyprus, and Tarak Chérif, President of ANIMA Investment Network, delivered welcome addresses under the theme “Cyprus at the Crossroads: A Gateway for Regional Investment & Cooperation”, highlighting Cyprus’ geostrategic position, EU role and contribution to regional investment dialogue.

Among other high-level speakers and panellists, the first day featured Irene Piki, Deputy Minister to the President, who participated in the strategic panel on Europe-MENA economic and partnership roadmaps, and Dr Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, who delivered a keynote address on the digital transition.

Invest Cyprus CEO Tannousis also moderated two thematic sessions during the day, focusing on the green transition and digital cooperation across the Euro-Mediterranean region. The main conference concluded with the session “From Nicosia to the Euromed: Driving Forward the Mediterranean Investment Agenda”, featuring Invest Cyprus Chairman Evgeniou and ANIMA Investment Network President Chérif.

Commenting on the forum, Chairman Evgeniou stated: “EUROMED DAYS sends a strong message about the role Cyprus can play in shaping a more connected and resilient Euro-Mediterranean investment landscape. As Cyprus holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, we have a unique opportunity to strengthen economic diplomacy, deepen regional cooperation and position our country as a reliable platform for investment partnerships. Through this forum, we are pleased to welcome distinguished leaders and partners from the region and beyond, with the shared goal of turning dialogue into meaningful business and investment cooperation.”

Following the main conference day, the programme continued June 16 -17 with Tech Days, investment promotion sessions, the ANIMA General Assembly, workshops and B2B meetings. On June 17, the programme featured a focus group evaluation meeting for the Euromed Clusters Forward project. By hosting EUROMED DAYS in Nicosia, Invest Cyprus reinforces Cyprus’ position as a trusted regional facilitator and forward-looking investment destination.

A proud moment of the first day was the Mediterranean Leaders Awards ceremony, jointly organised by ANIMA Investment Network and Invest Cyprus, celebrating outstanding leaders whose contributions have strengthened dialogue, cooperation and partnership across the Mediterranean.

Congratulations to this year’s awardees:

Ziad-Alexandre Hayek , President of WAPPP | World Association of PPP Units & Professionals

, President of Evgenios Evgeniou , Chairman of Invest Cyprus

, Chairman of Tarek Tawfik, President of BUSINESSMED – Union Méditerranéenne des Confédérations d’Entreprises

About Invest Cyprus

Invest Cyprus is the official investment promotion agency of the Republic of Cyprus, dedicated to attracting quality foreign direct investment and strengthening the country’s economic growth. Its mission is to support international businesses seeking to establish or expand their presence in Cyprus and to promote the country as an attractive, competitive and reliable business destination. Guided by transparency, efficiency and comprehensive investor support, Invest Cyprus acts as a strategic partner for every investor choosing Cyprus. For more information, please visit: www.investcyprus.org.cy