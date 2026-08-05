Stargazers in Cyprus will have the chance to observe the Perseid meteor shower this month, with the phenomenon expected to peak on August 12 and 13, deputy mayor of Nicosia and astronomer Chrysanthos Fakas said on Wednesday.

“The meteor shower began on July 17 and will continue until August 24,” he said.

The best viewing conditions are expected during the peak days, when the highest number of meteors will be visible.

The Perseids appear to come from the constellation Perseus, giving the shower its name.

The radiant point will be visible in the north-eastern evening sky, with observers advised to look after 11pm, when the point rises higher.

This year’s display is expected to be particularly impressive as the sky will be moonless on August 12, allowing the meteors to stand out more clearly.

Alongside the Perseids, astronomy enthusiasts may also spot the constellation of Scorpio, the red star Antares and the planet Venus.

The Astronomical Society of Cyprus, the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation and the Fakas School Observatory are organising a free astronomical evening in cooperation with the Kyperounda community council.

The event will take place on August 12 from 9pm to 11pm at the courtyard of the Church of Ayios Arsenios in Kyperounda.

The August full moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, will occur on August 28, while a total solar eclipse will also take place on August 12, although it will not be visible from Cyprus.