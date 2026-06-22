Europe’s heatwave intensified on Monday, with France placing nearly half the country under its highest weather alert, Britain bracing for temperatures approaching 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit), and authorities across the continent warning of mounting risks to health, infrastructure and public services.

The scorching conditions are being driven by a mass of hot air moving north from the Sahara, trapped beneath a high-pressure system known as the “African anticyclone”, creating a so-called heat dome over much of western Europe. Meteorologists say the system is allowing temperatures to build day after day and could prolong the extreme conditions through much of the week.

France has emerged as one of the countries hardest hit by the latest heatwave. Météo-France placed 49 departments under red alert on Monday, its highest warning level, with temperatures forecast to reach 42C in several regions and potentially climb even higher in the southwest. Authorities warned of exceptionally warm nights, with temperatures remaining above 20C in many urban areas, limiting relief from the daytime heat.

London: Locals cool off as they relax on a jetty in the Shadwell Basin Rome: A tourist cools down outside the Colosseum Barcelona: A man carries his newly purchased fan

Paris: A woman on the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower

The French government has activated crisis measures, restricted some outdoor activities and public alcohol consumption, and ordered the closure of hundreds of schools. More than 800 schools were due to remain shut on Monday, while thousands of others adjusted schedules to protect pupils and staff from the extreme heat.

Transport networks are also under strain. French rail operator SNCF has cancelled dozens of services and mobilised thousands of workers to monitor tracks and overhead power lines vulnerable to heat damage. The company has advised vulnerable passengers to postpone travel where possible.

In Spain, the country’s first official heatwave of 2026 showed little sign of easing. Temperatures around 40C were recorded across large parts of the country, prompting red and orange alerts and renewed concerns about wildfire risks. Authorities said the heatwave was expected to persist until at least Thursday.

Italy maintained red alerts in several major cities, including Rome, Milan and Florence, where authorities urged residents and tourists to avoid outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day.

The heat is also spreading northwards. In Britain, the Met Office expanded extreme heat warnings and forecast temperatures that could reach 38C later this week, threatening longstanding June records. Health authorities issued alerts covering large parts of England and Wales, warning of increased pressure on hospitals, transport networks and care services. Forecasters said there was a possibility that some areas could approach the 40C mark if conditions intensify further.

Scientists say the latest episode fits a broader pattern of increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves linked to climate change. Europe has already experienced an unusually early heatwave this year, and forecasters warn that extreme temperatures are becoming more likely as global temperatures continue to rise.

The current heatwave is expected to peak across much of western Europe between Monday and Thursday before cooler Atlantic air begins to arrive later in the week, although meteorologists caution that some regions could continue to experience above-average temperatures well into early July.