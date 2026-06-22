The forestry department called on the public on Monday to help protect Cyprus’ forests by camping only in approved and organised camping areas.

The department said illegal camping tends to increase during the summer months, particularly in environmentally sensitive areas such as the Akamas national forest park.

Uncontrolled human activity, littering and other interventions place pressure on fragile habitats, disturb wildlife and damage the natural environment, it said.

The department also warned of the heightened risk of forest fires, stressing that lighting fires outside designated picnic and camping areas is strictly prohibited.

It reminded the public that unauthorised camping and illegal fires are offences punishable under the forestry law and can result in severe penalties.

The forestry department said inspections would continue in cooperation with police, local authorities and other services.

It urged visitors to act responsibly and help preserve forests and protected areas for future generations, adding that protecting forests is everyone’s responsibility.