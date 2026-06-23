The European Union recorded a significant €186.6 billion trade surplus with the United Kingdom during 2025, according to a report from Eurostat.

The latest data indicates that the European Union exported goods worth €345.3 billion to the United Kingdom, while importing goods valued at €158.7 billion throughout the year.

The report notes a historical shift in trade relations, observing that the share of the United Kingdom in the overall trade of the European Union experienced a steady decline between 2015 and 2020.

In 2015, trade with the United Kingdom accounted for 11.2 per cent of all imports and 16.9 per cent of total exports for the European Union.

By 2020, those figures had retracted to 9.9 per cent of imports and 14.4 per cent of exports.

Following the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union single market in 2021, the volume of exports from the European Union to the United Kingdom has remained largely stable.

EU exports to the United Kingdom represented 13.0 per cent of total exports in 2021 and 13.1 per cent in 2025.

Conversely, imports to the European Union from the United Kingdom saw a minor decrease, falling from 7.0 per cent of total imports in 2021 to 6.3 per cent in 2025.

The analysis highlights that vehicles and machinery dominated the trade landscape between the two regions.

The top five product groups accounted for 47.1 per cent of all exports from the European Union to the United Kingdom in 2025.

Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock emerged as the primary export category, totalling €55.8 billion, which represents 16.2 per cent of all exports.

This was followed by machinery, mechanical appliances and parts at €44.9 billion, constituting 13.0 per cent of the total.

Rounding out the top exports were electrical machinery and parts, audio-visual equipment and accessories at €27.2 billion, pharmaceutical products at €20.4 billion, and mineral fuels and oils at €14.5 billion.

Regarding imports into the European Union from the United Kingdom, the top five categories accounted for 48.5 per cent of all goods.

Machinery, mechanical appliances and parts led the import category at €22.6 billion, or 14.3 per cent of all imports.

Mineral fuels and oils and related products followed closely at €22.0 billion, representing 13.9 per cent of the total.

Other major imports included vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock at €15.1 billion, pharmaceutical products at €9.0 billion, and electrical machinery and parts, audio-visual equipment and accessories at €8.3 billion.