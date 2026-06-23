Have a creative project or idea, but feel stuck? An upcoming workshop is dedicated to bringing creative ideas to life. Led by creative Natalia Panagiotou, the Make it Lab event on Thursday offers the space to explore the potential of these ideas.

Presented by the Yasemin Collective, the 90-minute lab is open for artists and creatives of all disciplines. To participate, no finished project is required, or even a fully-fleshed out idea, just a desire to bring creativity into fruition whether it is a performance, workshop, exhibition, collaboration, community initiative, artistic project, or simply a creative impulse.

The event will take place at Anânke Home in Ayioi Omologites in Nicosia on Thursday between 6pm and 7.30pm. Actress, theatre maker and trainer Natalia Panagiotou, will lead the lab in the language most participants desire (Greek or English) and registrations are already open.

Make it Lab

Event open to all artists and creatives who want to develop their ideas. By Yasemin Collective. June 25. Anânke Home, Nicosia. 6pm. In Greek/English. Tel: €25. www.yasemincollective.com/reservations