50s & 60s rock n roll classics at a fundraising block party!

Local businesses unite on Saturday 4th July to host a block party titled ‘ROCKING AUTISM’ on Pargas Street, Nicosia in the Municipal Parking area outside True Heart Café, Moondogs, CoffeeHouse and Karma Fitness. The event is a fundraiser for the NGO Voice for Autism.

The music starts at 6pm with bands & DJs playing until midnight. Headlining the event is the amazing ‘HERMAPHRODITE’S CHILD’, a beloved 50s&60s retro party band from Athens known for taking audiences on an amazing journey through the golden years of rock ’n’ roll. With songs by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, The Kinks, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, as well as Greek favourites Paschalis & The Olympians & more, the band will set the tone for an unforgettable night of live music and dancing!

The event is organised in collaboration with Nicosia Municipality, Nostalgia Parties and Cloud10 Music Agency, and will also feature food and drinks by Moondogs, True Heart Café and CoffeeHouse.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the NGO Voice for Autism and the important work it carries out, including the running of True Heart Café, Cyprus’ first social enterprise that employs 18 neurodivergent people.

The night promises to be a family-friendly, inclusive event.

Minimum entry donation €5, with children under 12 entering for free.

MEGA Sponsors are Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation and Exinity, whose generous support makes this event possible.

Other sponsors include: Royal Crown Insurance, Mamos Beer, Kemanes Printshop, Nostalgia Parties, Cloud10 Music Agency, Orb Communications, Moondogs Bar & Grill, Coffeehouse Nicosia, Karma Fitness Studio, as well as our media sponsor Deejay Radio 93.5.

For further info, videos & more, visit:

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1687783982527444

Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ2mKqvNCUg

Infoline: 99498642