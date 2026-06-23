A 37-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a major drugs investigation in the Famagusta district, as police continue inquiries into the seizure of large quantities of suspected narcotics.

The arrest follows the discovery of more than six kilograms of cannabis resin and one kilogram of synthetic cannabis powder, commonly known as kief.

Police said the 37-year-old was detained under a court warrant and is expected to appear before the Famagusta district court later today.

The latest arrest brings the number of suspects linked to the case to three.

Two other individuals are already being held under eight-day detention orders issued by the court as investigators examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged drug trafficking operation.

According to police, the case centres on the seizure of 6.373 kilograms of cannabis resin together with one kilogram of synthetic cannabis powder.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and establish the suspected roles of those arrested.

Further examinations are also being carried out by the drugs squad (Ykan) to determine the origin and intended destination of the drugs, with kief being predominantly produced in North African countries such as Morocco.