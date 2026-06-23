Police carried out a series of coordinated operations nationwide throughout Monday night, resulting in four arrests, 247 traffic offence reports and two drivers testing positive in preliminary drug screenings.

According to police, four people were arrested for offences including unlawful residence in the republic and various traffic-related violations.

Officers also conducted extensive checks on motorists, stopping 398 drivers and 133 passengers during the operation.

Traffic enforcement formed a significant part of the campaign, with police issuing 247 reports for a range of offences.

Speeding accounted for the largest category, with 65 drivers reported for exceeding speed limits.

Seven vehicles were impounded, while a further 14 traffic-related cases remain under investigation.

A total of 91 alcohol tests were conducted during the operation, with no driver found to be over the legal limit.

However, two drivers tested positive in preliminary roadside drug tests and face further examination as part of the investigative process.