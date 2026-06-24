Central Bank introduces accessible guide to key economic statistics

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Wednesday introduced a new section on its website titled ‘Statistics Explained’, aimed at strengthening statistical literacy among the public.

The initiative presents key statistical terms linked to financial statistics, monetary statistics and external economic relations in clear and accessible language designed to improve understanding of data.

It draws on material developed by the European Central Bank (ECB) and hosted on the ECB Data Portal under Statistics Explained, which has been translated and adapted into Greek by the central bank.

According to the institution, the section seeks to make statistical information more accessible and easier to interpret, thereby contributing to stronger public awareness and engagement with economic data.

Key statistical concepts included cover institutional sectors, financial instruments and interest rates, helping users understand how economic actors are grouped and analysed.

The material also explains monetary financial institutions, monetary aggregates and securitisation, as well as financial companies created for specific purposes.

Further topics extend to government accounts, including the general government balance sheet, public debt and net borrowing requirements.

External statistics are also addressed, including the current account, capital account, foreign direct investment, external debt and international investment position.

Each topic is presented in simplified language intended to support comprehension of complex statistical frameworks used in economic analysis.

The overall aim of the initiative is to enhance transparency and improve the public’s ability to interpret financial and economic indicators more effectively.