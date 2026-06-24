The second event of the Faneromeni26 Arts Festival of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation brings the musical performance Dimman Liman to downtown Nicosia. On Thursday, June 25, a contemporary musical-theatrical project will charm audiences, drawing inspiration from Cyprus’ intangible cultural heritage.

What is special about this event is that beyond the music, the performance touches on old ‘spells’ as a practice of daily life, as preserved in written sources. Through the creation of a multimedia, audio-visual environment, the performance aims to offer the audience an immersive experience, bridging the past with the present and redefining Cypriot tradition in contemporary artistic terms.

The artistic ensemble consists of five young Cypriot musicians and is formed through the collaboration of two groups: the experimental trio The Portal (Stelios Antoniou – percussion and analogue effects, George Holland – flute and live electronics, Yiannis Laoutaris – synthesizer, vocals and live electronics) and the traditional ensemble Takouria (Christos Isidorou and Kyriakos Markoullis – zurna, Yannis Laoutaris – daouli).

Through this combination, the performance incorporates both sonic experimentation and improvisation as well as the revival of traditional musical practices. The use of instruments found primarily in the traditions of the Eastern world, combined with electronic media and contemporary techniques, creates a hybrid soundscape that highlights both the timelessness of tradition and its capacity for transformation.

Dimman Liman

contemporary musical-theatrical inspired by Cyprus’ intangible cultural heritage and spells rituals. June 25. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation courtyard, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free admission. www.boccf.org