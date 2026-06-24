Students aiming for postgraduate studies in Cyprus received a boost this week, with scholarships linked to Cyprus’ EU Council Presidency rising to 110.

This increase follows European University Cyprus and CIM Cyprus Business School joining the initiative, adding 17 new scholarships.

The scholarships aim to support young people through education as part of Cyprus’ six-month term leading the European Council.

European University Cyprus is offering 10 scholarships for English language postgraduate programmes starting in autumn 2026, with five covering full costs and five providing partial support.

CIM announced seven scholarships, including one fully funded master’s place and six partial scholarships.

The total number of scholarships now stands at 110, following the initial 93 announced by President Nikos Christodoulides on May 9, Europe Day.

Various universities have contributed, with Neapolis University Pafos offering 40 partial scholarships, the largest share.

Frederick University has pledged 20 partial scholarships, while the University of Limassol is providing 12, including two fully funded places.

The University of Nicosia has offered 10 partial scholarships, the University of Cyprus six (two fully funded), and UCLan Cyprus five partial scholarships.

These scholarships are available to Cypriot and European citizens, subject to each institution’s criteria.

The initiative reflects Cyprus’ EU presidency priorities, focusing on youth and expanding access to education and skills development.

Officials aim to provide meaningful opportunities for students while enhancing Cyprus’ status as a regional higher education centre.

Organisers aim to ease the financial burden on students pursuing postgraduate qualifications by offering over a hundred scholarships, encouraging higher education participation across Cyprus and Europe.