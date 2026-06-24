It is almost time for one of Cyprus’ biggest music festivals to make its annual and long-awaited return. This year, Fengaros Festival returns renewed at a new location and with other 60 performing artists presents its biggest edition yet.

Between July 30 and August 1 artists from Cyprus and abroad will meet with music lovers at Petrides Farm Park. Six different stages will host the musicians this year, creating a rich festival experience.

This year’s line-up spans from European regulars to local gems and soon-to-be household names. None other than Eisvoleas will finally return for a standout set that blends tradition with rap, Billie Kark will craft a late-night electronic set with live vocals, and from the UK the mesmerising Eleni Drake.

The classic Ypogeia Revmata will take listeners back in time, while Hofe from Spain will give audiences a taste of the future. Paidi Travma’s dark pop will deliver a cathartic performance and Expe will be impossible to ignore.

Fengaros Festival will once again spotlight Cyprus’ standout music scene with the striking Della returning from her European tour, Demetris Mesimeris following his new album release and Anemourio with their aggression and sensitivity. Other local artists include the iconic Alejjos, the hypnotic The Smallest Creature, and the unmatched live energy of Sais.

“Fengaros is not just the music,” say organisers, “it’s an immersive experience built on sustainability, inclusivity and art. Its 14th edition raises the bar for an experience that’s not to be missed.”

Fengaros Festival

Local music festival’s biggest edition to date. July 30-August 2. Petrides Farm Park, Marki, Nicosia district. www.fengaros.com