The soothing scent of lavender will fill the mountain village of Platres on July 5 as it hosts its annual Lavender Festival, inviting visitors to experience the beloved herb through music, gastronomy, wellness and artisanal creations.

Set against the cool backdrop of the Troodos mountains, the festival promises a full day of activities celebrating lavender’s versatility and timeless appeal. The festivities begin with a musical opening from 11am to 1.30pm, paying tribute to both lavender and Platres itself. Live performances continue throughout the afternoon with guitars and bouzouki offering a nostalgic journey through Greek music from 3pm to 6pm, before the day winds down with the mellow sounds of a saxophone accompanying the sunset from 6pm to 7pm.

Food enthusiasts can discover lavender’s culinary potential through experiential gastronomy workshops running from 11am to 6pm. Four masterclasses and demonstrations will showcase how the floral ingredient can elevate recipes, from lavender energy balls and truffles to refreshing mineral infusions and creative alcoholic blends.

Those seeking relaxation can explore the festival’s wellness offerings, available from 11am until 8pm. Visitors can enjoy an open-air spa experience featuring lavender water treatments, lavender hair therapies by Aroma Physis and aroma touch hand massages by Antonia.

Meanwhile, the Levantine Market will host 32 exhibitors presenting handmade lavender products, including cosmetics, candles, arts and crafts, and lavender-infused delicacies, offering plenty of opportunities to take a piece of the festival home.

Platres Lavender Festival

Annual village festival. July 5. Platres village. 11am-8pm. www.platresvillage.com