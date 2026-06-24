Orthopaedic patients in Cyprus can now access robot-assisted joint replacement surgery through the public health system, following the installation of the Cori surgical system at Nicosia General Hospital, Okypy announced on Wednesday.

This upgrade enhances the hospital’s orthopaedic clinic and aligns with Okypy’s strategy to modernise healthcare with advanced technology.

The Cori robotic platform, developed by Smith+Nephew, will be used for knee replacements, revision procedures, and hip arthroplasties.

As Cyprus’ largest public hospital, Nicosia general can now offer these specialised procedures locally, reducing the need for overseas treatment.

Okypy noted that robotic assistance improves patient care, allowing surgeons to operate with greater precision tailored to each patient.

Unlike traditional methods, the system employs sensors and real-time digital planning for personalised surgical plans.

Surgeons can assess joint function during surgery and make precise adjustments.

The surgeon remains in control, with the robotic system serving as an advanced support tool for accuracy.

A key feature of the Cori platform is real-time mapping of the patient’s anatomy without preoperative scans, reducing radiation exposure and preparation time.

The technology assesses ligament balance and virtual implant positioning before bone cuts, optimising outcomes and reducing deviations from the surgical plan.

Patients can expect improved implant placement, better joint alignment, increased stability, fewer repeat operations and quicker recovery.

The system is expected to enhance long-term post-surgery functionality.

Okypy labelled this development a milestone for the orthopaedic clinic, highlighting its commitment to modern, safe, high-quality treatment within the public health system.