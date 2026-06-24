More than 350 Cypriot professionals living and working in the UK attended Minds in Cyprus events held in Birmingham and London this week, aimed at connecting expatriates with employment opportunities and business prospects in Cyprus.

The initiative returned to the UK a year after its launch in London by President Nikos Christodoulides, with events taking place in Birmingham on June 22 and in London on June 23.

A total of 24 Cyprus-based companies and organisations participated, presenting more than 110 highly skilled job vacancies in sectors including technology, fintech, financial and professional services, research and innovation and energy.

Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki, who represented the government, outlined progress made during the initiative’s first year, highlighting employment opportunities, support mechanisms and incentives available to Cypriots considering a return to the island.

The London event took the form of a career fair, while Birmingham hosted a roundtable discussion focused on the Cypriot economy, labour market needs and strengthening ties with the Cypriot diaspora.

Piki said the initiative seeks to make Cyprus “a serious and credible option” for diaspora professionals evaluating their next career move.

“The government is not simply trying to bring people back, but to create the conditions that allow the idea of returning to Cyprus, or collaborating with Cyprus, to become a realistic option,” she said.

She pointed to Cyprus’ recent economic performance, including strong growth rates, low unemployment and upgrades by international credit rating agencies, which she said have increased demand for skilled professionals, particularly in high-value sectors.

Particular emphasis was placed on the Opportunities for Talent platform, through which more than 700 professionals have already registered and over 330 specialised vacancies have been posted by Cyprus-based employers.

Officials also highlighted tax incentives aimed at encouraging the return of skilled Cypriots from abroad, including a 25 per cent income tax exemption for Cypriots who have spent at least seven years overseas, as well as an existing 50 per cent exemption scheme for eligible cases.

The government also presented practical support measures under the Minds in Cyprus action plan, including faster processing of professional licensing and qualification recognition applications, assistance with residency and work permits for spouses and partners, and support for families relocating to Cyprus.

Representatives from the Tax Department and the Research and Innovation Foundation also attended the events, providing information on taxation, funding programmes, research opportunities and innovation support schemes.

The initiative is organised by the government and Invest Cyprus, with support from the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), Cypriots in the City and participating businesses and organisations.

Minds in Cyprus forms part of the government’s broader strategy to attract talent, strengthen the competitiveness of the economy and leverage the expertise of Cypriots living abroad.