The DC Universe keeps changing, what can we expect next?

I don’t know about you, but come June 24, I will be waiting outside my nearest cinema, popcorn bucket in hand and a smile on my face, ready to watch Supergirl, DC’s newest foray into the superhero genre.

Following the success of Superman, DC Studios head James Gunn needs to prove his initial success was not a fluke and that his DC Universe is here for the long run. Gunn needs another win to cement his position and, if initial reviews of the film are to be believed, the talented creator is two for two. Milly Alcock is reportedly great as Supergirl, the movie giving off Mad Max vibes while Jason Momoa as Lobo is a scene-stealer.

But what else can we expect from DC Studios?

Clayface – October 2026

With a trailer already out, Clayface is scheduled for an October release, just in time for Halloween. Staying true to Gunn’s pledge that he will not go the Marvel route and demand that all creators follow a specific formula, Clayface will be a major tonal shift from the colourful, PG-13 superhero movies.

Telling the origin story of one of Batman’s iconic villains, who can shape his body into anything, Clayface will be an R-rated body-horror movie, and will not pull any punches. Adding to the list of pros is the fact that horror master Mike Flanagan wrote the initial script.

Tom Rhys Harries plays Matt Hagen, an aspiring Hollywood actor whose face is disfigured by a gangster and who turns to experimental surgery.

The biggest question regarding Clayface is whether Batman will make an appearance. Gunn has repeatedly said the current Batman trilogy will not be part of the main DC Universe and that it exists on a different timeline, so introducing the in-universe Batman would send every single fan into a frenzy.

Lanterns – HBO Max, August

The series introduces the Green Lantern Corps, an intergalactic group of security enforcers, one of whom was played by Nathan Fillion in Superman. Kyle Chandler plays veteran Lantern Hal Jordan, who is trying to train his successor, John Stewart, played by Aaron Pierre.

Sticking to Gunn’s artistic freedom commitment, this series will not follow the tone of Clayface or Superman, opting instead to be a grounded detective mystery set on Earth. Damon Lindelof, of Lost fame, is among the creators, and Gunn has already confirmed that Stewart will be this universe’s Green Lantern, slated to make an appearance in the next Superman movie. Speaking of which…

Man of Tomorrow

Man of Tomorrow – July 2027

Currently wrapping up filming, Man of Tomorrow will be next year’s major superhero release, following the success of the first movie. Gunn writes and directs, so success is pretty much guaranteed. David Corenswet returns as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Man of Tomorrow tells the story of Superman reluctantly joining forces with Luthor to confront Brainiac, played by German actor Lars Eidinger.

The whole team from the first movie returns, with Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

The Batman Part II – October 2027

Currently filming in the UK, the second Batman film will see Robert Pattinson returning as the masked crusader, but, as we have already said, he is not canon in the new DC Universe.

Matt Reeves is expected to follow up on his successful debut and, this time, pit Batman against one of his greatest villains, Harvey Dent. Being a separate trilogy from the main DCU has some advantages, namely that Reeves was allowed to cast some major names from the Marvel Universe. Scarlett Johansson is said to appear in an unknown role, while Dent will be played by the Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan!

Harvey Dent, a once-promising public defender, has half of his face melted in an accident and is driven to madness, emerging as the villain Two-Face. Also, to the joy of many, Colin Farrell returns as Oz Cobb, the Mafia don who now controls Gotham’s criminal underworld.

The Brave and the Bold – TBA

While there is currently little chatter surrounding this movie, the day will come when it is on every single news outlet, as The Brave and the Bold is the movie in which the new Batman, the one in the DC Universe, will be announced.

The Brave and the Bold tells the story of Batman and his biological son, Damian, who takes on the identity of his sidekick, Robin. Andy Muschietti, of It fame, is set to direct, while a script is still in development.