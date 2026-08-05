Cypriots spend almost an hour a day travelling to and from work or school, with private cars remaining the dominant form of transport, data released on Wednesday by international platform Numbeo showed.

The survey found that the average one-way commute takes some 25 minutes, amounting to almost 50 minutes of daily travel for workers and students.

Private vehicles account for 67 per cent of journeys, while buses were used by just five per cent of respondents.

Walking accounts for nearly 20 per cent of trips, cycling three per cent and motorbikes less than one per cent.

Car users spent an average of 23 minutes per journey, with the average commuting distance being 16 kilometres.

Public transport users faced significantly longer journeys, with bus trips averaging 50 minutes.

The survey found that passengers spent around 13 minutes waiting at stops, 34 minutes travelling and four minutes walking to or from their destination.

The survey also estimated that commuting contributes around 1,060kg of carbon dioxide emissions per passenger each year.