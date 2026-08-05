Cyprus-born actor Jonny Coyne, best known for his roles in The Mandalorian & Grogu, The Mandalorian, The Blacklist and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, will return to the island as a special guest at Cyprus Comic Con 2026, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The event will take place from October 2 to 4 at the Cyprus State Fair in Nicosia.

Born in Kaimakli and raised in Ayios Dometios, Coyne began his journey in Cyprus before training at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and building an international career spanning film, television and theatre.

Most recently, he portrayed Imperial warlord Janu Coin in Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian & Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau, after first appearing as a member of the Imperial Shadow Council in the third season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

His film credits also include Nightcrawler, The Family Plan, The Toxic Avenger, Beirut, Gangster Squad and The Hangover Part III.

Organisers described his appearance as “something of a homecoming” after a career that has taken him “all the way to the Star Wars universe”.

Fans will be able to meet Coyne during dedicated meet and greet sessions.

A €20 special guest token will be redeemable for either one photograph or one autograph.

Coyne joins an international line-up that includes Game of Thrones actor Clive Russell, comic creators Ulises Fariñas and Chris Thompson, cosplayers Leon Chiro, Taryn and Yannis Ammar, musician Dave Rodgers and voice actors Maxence Cazorla, Rich Keeble and Kirsty Rider.

Organisers said more special guests will be announced ahead of the event.