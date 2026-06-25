Where do you live?

I am of Indian origin and moved to Cyprus in 2004 after marriage, where I’ve lived for 22 years. We first stayed in an apartment near work, later buying a house in Latsia, Nicosia.

What did you have for breakfast?

I prefer light South Indian breakfasts such as steamed or baked dishes. Our family enjoys diverse cuisines, including Indian regional and international food, mostly home-cooked. Today we had dosa with chutneys, while our grown-up children enjoyed a protein-rich cheese dosa with a homemade spice mix.

Describe your perfect day

Calm and creative: waking up rested, meditating, and enjoying tea and breakfast in the garden with my partner. I spend time drawing nature-inspired art, then end the day relaxing on the couch watching a series.

Best book ever read?

I don’t read often, but The Man Who Sold His Ferrari by Robin Sharma impacted me during a work trip. It taught me to master my mind. I believe positivity shapes life, and happiness comes from contentment, present moments, friendships and gratitude.

Best childhood memory?

As a child, I enjoyed family trips to temples with my grandparents. A memorable journey with my parents and sister took us to Ooty in Tamil Nadu and the backwaters of Alappuzha in Kerala. We explored gardens, rode a horse, faced small mishaps and enjoyed tea plantations, boats and nature.

What is always in your fridge?

We are a food-loving family, so I keep our fridge well-stocked with fresh vegetables, fruits, dairy, eggs and protein sources.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

In 80s India, I enjoyed classic film melodies during car rides, their meaningful lyrics creating companionship. On late-night drives, I prefer upbeat music to stay alert. Music always shapes my mood, from calm reflection to energetic focus.

What’s your spirit animal?

My spirit animal is the butterfly. During meditation, I imagine it moving freely among flowers and waterfalls, symbolising freedom, colour and companionship. Its transformation reflects my own growth.

What are you most proud of?

I’m proud that my children naturally embrace both art and engineering, balancing creativity and practicality. Their manners and respect reflect our home values, and their support has helped me achieve my goals.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Alice in Wonderland has stayed with me since childhood, especially Alice stepping through the looking glass into a vibrant, surreal world. I often imagined myself as her.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would choose my grandmother, a strong, loving woman who raised eight children and remained curious and skilled throughout life. She lived to 96 with grace and generosity. I’d cherish an evening hearing her stories and hoping to rediscover her lost festival recipes and traditions.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would visit the Maldives to enjoy turquoise waters and white sands with my partner, then stay in a tree house in Munnar surrounded by valleys and forests.

What is your greatest fear?

I fear inactivity and value staying busy, though rheumatoid arthritis makes difficult days harder.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

I would tell my 18-year-old self, and my children, to trust intuition and follow what excites you, even if unconventional. Have courage, learn from failure, act early on opportunities, and balance planning for the future with appreciating and valuing each day.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

I only consider relationships where I can be fully myself. Authenticity is essential, as changing to gain acceptance creates disconnection.

Shobha Parthasarathy is a test consultant based in Latsia near Nicosia. After moving to Cyprus, she transitioned from architecture to software testing. Alongside her professional work, she creates handcrafted art, evolving from a hobby into a source of personalised gifts. She emphasises quality and precision in both her technical and creative endeavours. Follow her on: https://www.instagram.com/bhasha_art/