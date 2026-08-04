President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday unveiled a partial cabinet reshuffle which will see four ministers replaced.

The reshuffle affects the transport ministry, the agriculture ministry, the deputy ministry of social welfare and the deputy ministry of culture.

Evanthia Tsolaki has been appointed as the new transport minister, succeeding Alexis Vafeades.

Christos Senekis takes over as the new agriculture minister, replacing Maria Panayiotou in the role.

She announced last month that she would be taking up a position as a teacher in state high schools.

Tina Pavlou, the director of the Ayia Skepi drug rehabilitation centre, who also stood for MP with Disy, has been named deputy minister of social welfare, succeeding Clea Hadjistefanou-Papaellina, who moves to the position of deputy minister of culture, succeeding Vassiliki Kassianidou.

In addition, the president also announced changes to three commissioner posts.

Elias Myrianthos has been appointed as the new environment and animal welfare commissioner, Irini Poyatzi takes the role of commissioner for the citizen and Panayiotis Palates has been named as the new director of the president’s office.

The new appointees will be sworn in at a ceremony at the presidential palace on Thursday.