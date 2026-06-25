The government is considering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) traffic cameras to crack down on people using their mobile phones while driving, MPs heard on Thursday.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades revealed the plans at the first session of the House transport committee after the parliamentary elections.

The minister said road safety remains a top priority for the government.

The use of mobile phones by motorists has been identified as a main cause of serious traffic accidents.

“Mobile phones have become a scourge,” he told MPs.

“We see drivers fiddling even on TikTok for as long as ten seconds. We’re moving ahead with AI cameras that will track anyone holding a mobile. We have no other choice.”

As to the mobile vans equipped with cameras to monitor speeding and other infractions, Vafeades said the intention is to bring them into the cities where the majority of deadly road accidents occur.

For the highways, the government is mulling a system that would track a vehicle’s average speed during commutes.

MPs raised the issue of traffic congestion, with Disy’s Charalambos Pazaros speaking about a problem growing year by year.

Responding, the minister acknowledged the problem, noting that in Limassol alone some 12,000 new vehicles come into circulation each year.

He said a list of 60 traffic management projects has been drawn up; priority would be given according to urgency and financing.

There are plans to open up two avenues – Argyroupoleos and Stavrou – to ease traffic congestion.

Regarding the planned Limassol northern bypass, the aim is to invite tenders by the end of the year. But the minister hastened to add it would take the project three to four years to complete.

The northern bypass in Limassol is a €200 million flagship infrastructure project designed to alleviate severe traffic congestion in the city.

Running parallel to the existing coastal highway, it will connect the eastern areas (Amathus and Yermasoyia) with the western districts (Kourion and Ypsonas). The project is divided into several sections that are being developed independently, with key tenders expected to launch throughout 2026.