Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Thursday blasted as “baseless” claims being made in the media regarding the direction and progress of discussions on the Cyprus problem, suggesting that they may be being made to “provoke the Turkish Cypriot side”.

“A debate which has been going on for days, based on an article written by a Greek Cypriot journalist, is being accepted as completely true. There are those who wonder who ‘leaked’ it, how much of it was ‘leaked’ correctly, and whether baseless messages were inserted during the ‘leak’ which would specifically provoke Turkish Cypriots,” he said.

He added that “messages” may also have been inserted into the reports to “reassure Greek Cypriots and tell them, ‘do not worry, you will get what you want’”.

“First of all, surely no one doubts that any idea to which we, the Turkish Cypriot side, and Turkey, as a guarantor power, do not say ‘yes’, will not be implemented, right?” he said.

Secondly, he added, “are there really people who doubt that we, as the side which wants a solution, will not embark on a path which will make a solution impossible, trap us in endless negotiations again, lead us to compromising the equality, security, and rights of our people on the island, or ultimately take us back to square one?”

He then asked whether some doubt that “we will not deviate from the methodology and principles we have previously set forth”.

“Or is it that some are actually hoping that ‘this is our chance, maybe we can divert them from the methodology and principles they have been relentlessly for three years’? There is no room for doubt or enthusiasm. It is all futile!” he said.

He went on ask whether there are “still people who think that we, who have said from the beginning that we will conduct this process seriously, patiently, calmly, and resolutely will be swayed by provocation and manipulation”.

“If you are wondering, let us tell you. We are not manipulating anything through the media, and we will not do so. Instead, we have convened our political parties, we have convened our youth coordination desk, and we will meet our trade unions and economic organisations,” he said.

He added that “we are conveying, and will continue to convey accurate information regarding the current state of the process”, and that in this regard, “there is nothing hidden”.

“A significant proportion of those making statement after statement actually know the truth,” he said, before adding that his office is “also explaining it to those who want to learn, who want to come and ask questions”.

However, he added, “we are not trying to explain anything or take a position by making statements or appearing on television”.

“If the aim is to provoke the Turkish Cypriot side with baseless claims, and to let us derail the process, and then send a message to the world that it is actually the Turkish Cypriots who do not want a solution, we will not fall for these games,” he said.

He added that he is “not at all bothered by the discussions” but “following them carefully”, and that his office “has enough intelligence, experience, and knowledge to understand who is trying to do what, who is trying to contribute in good faith, and who has other agendas”.

“We are continuing the process from where and how we started, and we will continue in the same way. We will not be swayed by games or provocations. We will continue to inform our people in the right way and in a timely manner, and we will never compromise on our seriousness, patience, composure, and determination,” he said.

Erhurman’s distaste stems from reports which surfaced over the weekend suggesting that United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin has presented a “looser” solution to the Cyprus problem to the involved parties.

That solution, the reports said, would entail two constituent states in a structure wherein the island’s central government “would retain only absolutely necessary competences so that the new state can function internationally, within the European Union, and institutionally”.

Additionally, it suggested that such a solution would be implemented over the course of a “transitional phase” of two or three years, with territory being ceded by the Turkish Cypriots during that period, in return for the Turkish Cypriot side being allowed direct trade, direct contact, and direct flights to Ercan (Tymbou) airport.

Deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou was asked about the matter by the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday and refused to be drawn, saying that the content of any given solution is not currently a matter for discussion.